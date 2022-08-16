On a cool fall day, September 30, 1930, in rural Cleburne Co., Ala., Ervin and Mildred Cheatwood were blessed with a beautiful black haired olive complexioned girl they named Marie Jewell. Marie experienced the blessings of four younger brothers, Roy Gene, Ervin, Larry and Kerry. The Cheatwood’s struggled as sharecroppers and Marie at age 17, adventured off to Tallapoosa, GA. God in His providence, had a waitress job and her future husband awaiting her. She caught the eye of a red headed young man name Bud Dingler. One could say the rest is history, but oh there is so much more to tell.
Marie and Bud married in 1948 and their “quiver” began to be filled (Psalm 127). From 1949 to 1965, they were gifted with seven children, Doak, Drek, Dena, Dane, Dawn, Dera and Dyla. Oh yes, Bud came up with most of those names. The Dingler family now includes 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Marie was a devoted wife, mother and friend who was sacrificial in her love for others. She faithfully served as a pastor’s wife. She always had a beautifully harmonizing alto voice and blessed many through song, singing in the church choir until age 88.
Apart from her strong faith, Marie was always up for an adventure. She and her brothers traveled the U.S. with Marie always bringing back a rock from her trip. She saw beauty always in God’s creation. She parasailed, rode in a glider, was the first on a roller coaster with the grandchildren and obtained her drivers license at age 71.
After her health began to fail, and she became unable to attend church, Marie remained a fervent prayer warrior and Christian witness.
Her love, long hugs, encouragement and smile will be missed. Her testimony for her redeemer will live forever. Marie is now Beyond the Sunset forevermore.
The family extends much gratitude for the care provided by Kindred Hospice and her special caregivers, Reconda, Kayla and Jackie.
Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 3:00 PM from Tallapoosa First Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Casey officiating. Eulogies will be given by Doak Dingler and Dawn Cook. Marie’s favorite scriptures will be shared by grandchildren. Music will be rendered by M. J. Hendricker, Eddie Hulsey, Geoffrey Harden and Eddie Cook. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will include her Sunday School Class and great-grandsons. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
