On a cool fall day, September 30, 1930, in rural Cleburne Co., Ala., Ervin and Mildred Cheatwood were blessed with a beautiful black haired olive complexioned girl they named Marie Jewell. Marie experienced the blessings of four younger brothers, Roy Gene, Ervin, Larry and Kerry. The Cheatwood’s struggled as sharecroppers and Marie at age 17, adventured off to Tallapoosa, GA. God in His providence, had a waitress job and her future husband awaiting her. She caught the eye of a red headed young man name Bud Dingler. One could say the rest is history, but oh there is so much more to tell.

Marie and Bud married in 1948 and their “quiver” began to be filled (Psalm 127). From 1949 to 1965, they were gifted with seven children, Doak, Drek, Dena, Dane, Dawn, Dera and Dyla. Oh yes, Bud came up with most of those names. The Dingler family now includes 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

