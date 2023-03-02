Marie Dillard Earley, 90, of Villa Rica, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her sons, on Monday, February 27, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1932 in Fannin County, Georgia, the eldest daughter of the late Mr. Verlin Dillard and the late Mrs. Sarah Dillard Thrasher.
In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will begin at 11:00 a.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica, Georgia. Those desiring to do so, may make donations in memory of Mrs. Marie Earley to the Georgia School of Preaching, 515 Dallas Highway, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180.
