Marian Joyce Chandler of Bremen, passed away on July 15, 2021, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born in Bremen, on Feb. 19, 1945, daughter of the late George Landers and Ruby Abercrombie Landers. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Calvin Landers, Luther Landers; a sister, Dorothy Ahern; and her grandparents, E.W. and Almeda Landers and Dorsey and Wrendie Abercrombie.
Survivors include her children; Larry and Nancy Chandler of Carrollton, and Kevin Chandler of Bremen; a sister, Betty Anderson; grandchildren, Hunter Chandler, Jacob Chandler and Hannah Chandler.
The family received friends on Monday, July 19, 2021, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services were held Monday, July 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Dr. Corky Addison officiating. Interment followed in Pine Grove Church Cemetery.
Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen was in charge of the arrangements.
