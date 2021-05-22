Margie Finley, 61, of Rockmart, died on May 20, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 22, 2021, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home.
In accordance with her wishes, following the service her body will be cremated.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
