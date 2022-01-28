Margie Cummings

Margie E. Laney Cummings, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 26, 2022. She was 91 years old.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1930, to the late Grover Garrett Laney and Gail Grizzard Laney Moon.
She married Lindy Jessie Cummings on Dec. 4, 1948, and they made their home in the Sardis Community where they lived for 72 years until Lindy’s death in March of 2021. Her home and her family were her greatest joy. Margie’s life was never the same after Lindy’s death, and the family is comforted in knowing that they are now together again.
Margie didn’t have a lazy bone in her body and until her health declined after Lindy’s death, she could work circles around many who were half her age. She worked hard and expected no less out of others—especially her children.
The thing her children and grandchildren remember so fondly is her biscuits. She made lard biscuits every morning for most of her adult life, mixing them up by hand and rolling them out by hand. Many people got to enjoy her biscuits, but Margie was also known for cooking and taking food to the sick and shut-in, or to someone just because she felt led to do so.
She worked hard all her life—from picking cotton to being a homemaker, and later working at Bremen-Bowdon Investment Company, where she retired in 1992. She made many close friends while working—men and women who were like family to her and who remained loyal, life-long friends.
Besides being a great cook, she was a woman of many other talents and hobbies. She had a green thumb and truly loved her flowers and working in her yard. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed crocheting and needlework. She and Lindy enjoyed collecting antiques and furnishing their home with their finds.
Margie loved her family and was proud of each member. However, she expected hard work, honesty, decorum, and respect out of each member, and she didn’t hesitate to chastise when she thought it necessary.
She was a member of Sardis Baptist Church and loved her church, attending faithfully until her health failed her. She was proud to have crocheted, framed, and donated “The Lord’s Prayer” that hangs in the church.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Margie was predeceased by her brother, Wheeler Laney, and a granddaughter, Misty Leigh Cummings.
She is survived by her children, Garrett (Barbara) Cummings; Stacey (Julene) Cummings; and Vickie (Steve) McEwen, all of Bowdon; her grandchildren, Leigh Robinson (Wayne Johnson), Michael (Kristi) Cummings, Amy (Bill) Montfort, Chris (Mandy) Cummings, Jennifer (Jerome) Johnston, Casey (Wes) Pollard, and Kelly McEwen (Josh Harper); great-grandchildren, Lyndsey Robinson, Lance Cummings, Ellen (Jacob) Parson, Garrett Montfort, Sam Montfort, Jud Montfort, Carson Cummings, Connor Cummings, Colton Cummings, Julianna Johnston, Jake Johnston, Sadie (Drew) Young, Laney Pollard, and Tate Pollard; and great, great-grandchildren, Ava Parson and Ivey Parson.
And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them. Rev. 14:13 KJV
The funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church. Bro. Darnell Teal, Bro. Steve Dempsey, and Bro. Wes Pollard will officiate. Pallbearers will be Michael Cummings, Chris Cummings, Lance Cummings, Connor Cummings, Tate Pollard. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons. Interment will follow the services in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church prior to the service, beginning at noon.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.