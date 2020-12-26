Ms. Margaret “Margie” Ann Bell, age 86 of Douglasville, died December 23, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Father Joe Shaute officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Road Baptist Church Cemetery.
