Margerette Turner

Margerette Jane Turner, 73, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Mrs. Turner was born in Georgia on March 8, 1949, daughter of the late Albert James Black and Lucille Pope Black.

She was a retired cook at Danyel’s Restaurant and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include sons, Billy Turner Jr., Larry Ray Turner; daughters and son-in-law, Teresa and Danny Sexton, Diane Linda Turner; grandchildren, Christy Turner, Brittany Sexton, Cody Sexton, Ava Sexton; great-grandchild, McKinley Sexton; sister, Joyce Waters; brothers, Ricky Black, Raford Black; niece, Cathy McGlaughn (Gene); nephew, Randy Waters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Turner Sr., and a brother.

In accordance with her wishes her body has been cremated.

A graveside service and inurnment will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Carrollton City Cemetery with the Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating.

