Margaret West of Panama City, Florida (formerly of Bremen) passed away at a healthcare facility on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
She was born in Miami, Florida on Oct. 18, 1939, daughter of the late Glenn C. and Mary C. Enyart. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Elmer West; son, Howard L. West; brothers, Glenn Enyart, Kenneth Enyart and Gene Enyart; and a sister, Glenda Fox.
Survivors include her children, Arther R. West of Panama City, Florida, Jimmy and Sue West of Bremen and Tina F. McElwee of Panama City, Florida; sisters, Flora Sheen of California and Sandra Hanly of Texas; grandchildren, Kimberly McElwee, Kristina and Andrew Ledbetter, Kelly West, Jared E. and Stephanie West and Katie West; and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Toby Powers officiating.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
