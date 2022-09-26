Margaret West of Panama City, Florida (formerly of Bremen) passed away at a healthcare facility on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

She was born in Miami, Florida on Oct. 18, 1939, daughter of the late Glenn C. and Mary C. Enyart. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Elmer West; son, Howard L. West; brothers, Glenn Enyart, Kenneth Enyart and Gene Enyart; and a sister, Glenda Fox.

