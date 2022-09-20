Margaret Ruth Shelnutt Shumake

Margaret Ruth Shelnutt Shumake, 85, of Roopville, passed away on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19, 2022.

She was born April 3, 1937 in Heard County, the daughter of the late Luther Franklin Shelnutt and the late Mattie Belle Grant Shelnutt.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Shumake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos