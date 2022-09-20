Margaret Ruth Shelnutt Shumake, 85, of Roopville, passed away on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19, 2022.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 6:11 pm
Margaret Ruth Shelnutt Shumake, 85, of Roopville, passed away on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19, 2022.
She was born April 3, 1937 in Heard County, the daughter of the late Luther Franklin Shelnutt and the late Mattie Belle Grant Shelnutt.
She graduated from Heard County High School and retired as a teacher’s aide from Roopville Elementary School. Mrs. Shumake was a devoted member of Roopville Road Baptist Church, and enjoyed crafts and working in her flower garden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delma Shumake; brothers, Quinard Shelnutt and L. F. “Sonny” Shelnutt; and sister, Barbara Ann Shelnutt.
She is survived by son, Mardel Shumake of Roopville, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. from Roopville Road Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating. Mrs. Shumake will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service time.
Music will be rendered by Min. Bryant Turner. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, evening from 5-7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
