Margaret Pearl Corn, age 82, of Villa Rica passed away, Monday, October 10, 2022.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
