Mrs. Margaret Mann age 88 of Carrollton, Ga. passed away September 1, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at A Place of Refuge Church 106 Refuge Way, Carrollton Georgia Bishop Barry Walker officiating interment will follow at Westside memory Gardens Carrollton Georgia. Her viewing will be Friday, September 9, 2022 at A Place of Refuge Church Carrollton, Georgia from 4-6 p.m. For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral services must wear a mask. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St. Carrollton Georgia

