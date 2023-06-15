Mother Margaret (Person) Hayes, age 82, of Atlanta, died on June 4, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday June 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday June 16, 2023 from 2-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Historic Westend Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.