Margaret Ball

Margaret Greer Ball went to be with the Lord on Nov. 16, 2020, at the age of 91.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of over 72 years, Guy Grant Ball, Sr.
Margaret is survived by her sisters, Mable Watcher, Ora Sturgill, Betty Donnelly, and Dottie Buckalew.
Margaret and Guy have three children, Phyllis Kilby (William Kilby), Guy Ball, Jr. (Kimberly Bannister Ball), Philip Ball (Natasha Sharp Ball); 10 grandchildren, Nikki (Tony), Becky (Juan), Bradley (Imelda), Megan (Doug), Channa (Shane), Andrew (Tiffany), Valene (Felipe), Lainey (Greg), Jeremy, and PJ; and are proud to have 16 great-grandchildren: Anthony, Cole, Victoria, Hannah, Jacob, Alex, Will, Evan, Hannah, Grant, Finley, Emme, Christian, Jeremiah, Isaiah, and Mateo.
Margaret was born on Nov. 16, 1929, in Kirkwood, Pennsylvania. Margaret and Guy were married just six weeks after Guy returned to the United States after serving in World War 2.
After a brief adventure in California, Guy and Margaret settled into the Amish-Country-area of Pennsylvania, near her family farm. Margaret raised Phyllis, Guy Jr. and Philip while Guy worked at Luken’s Steel Mill in Coatsville, Pennsylvania, for 35 years.
Margaret and Guy were founding members of the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Rising Sun, Maryland. Margaret and Guy taught Sunday school there for 30 years. Margaret was also the president of the local Women’s Missionary Union and coordinated the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering each year. Margaret and Guy were also active in the church’s bus ministry where they transported as many as 100 children each week for church, forever changing the hearts and lives of children in the community.
Later in life, Margaret and Guy became members of the Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, where they continued to serve until moving to Carrollton, Georgia, to live with their son, Philip. After Guy’s passing Margaret moved to Dallas, Georgia, to live with her oldest son Guy, Jr., and his wife Kim.
Margaret enjoyed cooking for those she loved and was known for her biscuits and gravy and her apple cake recipes. Margaret also enjoyed the cooking of others at her favorite restaurant “Cracker Barrel.”
Margaret was known to give away Cracker Barrel gift cards as presents on special occasions, holidays, and at times, for no other reason than she loved you.
Margaret had a tradition of getting up every morning at 5 a.m., reading her Bible and praying for each person currently on her prayer list, sometimes 50 or more people long. Margaret was known by many to be a “prayer warrior” and would immediately go to fervent prayer, in person or by telephone, with anyone asking for God’s intervention.
Margaret is best known for carrying at least seven “Daily Bread” devotional booklets with her every time she left the house. Margaret would engage anyone who was receptive in a conversation about Jesus. After witnessing Margaret would give them a long hug and kindly offer a devotional to them and explain how God’s love could change their lives.
Margaret was a loyal wife, great homemaker, devoted Sunday School teacher, and a loving follower of Christ. She will be greatly missed by her students, family, and many friends.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home in Carrollton.
Funeral services will be immediately following at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Tony Rice officiating via Zoom.
Graveside services will be held the following day, Nov. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Martin & Hightower, 1312 South Park Street in Carrollton, has charge of the arrangements.
