Marcia Johnson, 52, of McDonough, Georgia, died on Aug. 30, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Watkins Funeral Home, 96 South Zack Hinton Parkway, McDonough, Georgia. Interment will follow in McDonough Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Service will be livestreamed via Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Facebook page. Use the following link to access the service at the service time: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100005288295
583
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.