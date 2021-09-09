“You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You. Because He trusts in you. Trust in the Lord forever.” — Isaiah 26:3-4.
We can never avoid strife in the world around us, but with God, we can know perfect peace even in turmoil. When we are devoted to Him, our whole attitude is steady and stable.
Supported by God’s unchanging love and mighty power, we are not shaken by the surrounding chaos. (Read Philippians 4 and 7). If you want peace, keep your thoughts on and your trust in God.
Grace is when God gives us good things that we don’t deserve. Mercy is when He spares from the bad things we deserve. Blessings are when He is generous with both.
Truly we can never run out of reasons to thank Him. God is good all the time. Don’t treat people the way they treat you, treat them the way God treats you.
Better days are coming. You won’t always wake up with a heavy heart. I believe in God, not because of how I was raised. Not because of church, not because worship music, not because of someone influenced me, but because I’ve encountered His relentless, steadfast, unfailing, and merciful love over and over again. He saved me from myself; that’s why!
Stop stressing yourself out. God knows what you are facing and He will provide. You may not get caught for everything you do, but you will pay for everything you have done.
Can you identify with this?
All the stuff that we work so hard to buy and accumulate here on earth does not mean a thing. At the end of the day, people will be cleaning out our stuff, going through our stuff, figuring out what to do with our stuff that we’ve accumulated in our life.
The only thing of value is our memories and what we deposit into others. May we all spend less time accumulating STUFF and spend way more time making memories.
Many folks are praying for God to heal the land, but He is still waiting for us to humble ourselves, repent and turn from our wicked ways. Do I get an AMEN?
Someone said, if we underpaid politicians and overpaid teachers, there would be smarter people and less stupid laws. You can’t get more if you are not managing the little you have. To do great things you must do the little things well.
When you are sad or upset, always remember these points.
Pain is part of growing. Everything in life is temporary. Worrying and complaining changes nothing. Your scars are symbols of your strength. Every little struggle is a step forward. Other people’s negativity is not your problem. What’s meant to be will eventually, BE. The best thing you can do is keep going.
Forgiveness does not make you weak, it sets you free. If your family doesn’t get together to laugh, God will bring you together and make you cry. Y’all better stop holding grudges!
You don’t know pain until you crave a conversation with someone who is no longer alive.
Lastly, when you have a friend that’s going through a personal storm, instead of being a weatherman and spreading the news, try being an umbrella and cover them with love!
MAY THE PEACE AND LOVE OF GOD KEEP AND SUSTAIN YOU. LOVE.
