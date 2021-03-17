“Do not fret because of evildoers, nor be envious of the workers of iniquity. For they shall soon be cut down like the grass, and wither as the green herb.” — Psalm 37:1-2.
We should never envy evil people, even though they may be extremely popular or very rich. No matter how much they have, it will fade and vanish like grass that withers and dies. Those who follow God live differently from the wicked and, in the end, will have far greater treasures in Heaven. What the unbeliever gets may last a lifetime — if he is lucky. What you get from following God lasts forever.
They say English is hard. I don’t know about hard, but sometimes one word has two meanings: The bandage was wound around the wound. The farm was used to produce produce. The dump was so full it had to refuse the refuse. We polish Polish furniture. He could lead if he would get the lead out. Since there no time like the present, he thought it was time to present the present. A bass was painted on the bass drum. When shot at, the dove dove into the bushes. I did not object to the object. The insurance for the invalid was invalid. They were too close to the door to close it.
Some mottoes for every day: When someone you love dies, you never get over it. You just slowly get through each day. But you always keep them tucked in your heart. It is better to have a friend with two chins than to have one with two faces. The sweetest time of the day is when you pray because you are talking to the One who loves you the most. Can I get an amen?
Joke of the day: Bumper sticker on a Senior’s car “I’m speeding because I have to get there before I forget where I am going.”
I don’t care how old you are in 2021; you need to tell someone your whereabouts. It is just too much going on in this world.
A little piece of information. The way people are losing jobs NEVER USE SELF CHECKOUT! It’s not convenient for me to help corporations fire workers so they can raise their profits. I stand in line and when the lines back up, the stores call more cashiers to the front. If we keep doing it, they’ll need to hire more people. Never USE SELF CHECKOUT. You are not a store employee; stop being one for free.
To be happy in MARCH, you must let go of what’s gone, be grateful for what remains, and look forward to what’s coming next. This is my month (30th) and I plan to celebrate and enjoy Jesus the rest of this month. May God be BLESSED!
