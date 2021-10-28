“The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked; who can know it? I, the Lord, search the heart, I test the mind, even to give every man according to his ways, according to the fruit of his doings. As a partridge that broods, but does not hatch, so is he who gets riches but not by right; it will leave him in the midst of his days, and at his end, he will be a fool.” Jerimiah 17:9,10-11.
God makes it clear why we sin. It’s a matter of the heart. Our hearts have been inclined toward sin from the time we were born. It is easy to fall into the routine of forgetting and forsaking God, but we can still choose whether or not to continue in sin. We can yield to a specific temptation or we can ask God to help us resist temptation when it comes.
There is a right way and a wrong way to do any task. Jeremiah says that the man who becomes rich by unjust means will end up foolish and poor. Whether at work, school, or play, we should strive to be honest in all our dealings. Getting a promotion, passing an exam, or gaining prestige unjustly will never bring God’s blessing or lasting happiness.
When I woke up this morning I asked myself, what is life about? I found the answers in my room. The fan said, BE COOL, the roof said, AIM HIGH, the window said SEE THE WORLD, the clock said EVERY MINUTE IS PRECIOUS, the mirror said REFLECT BEFORE YOU ACT, the calendar said BE UP TO DATE, the door said PUSH HARD FOR YOUR GOALS, the floor said KNEEL DOWN AND PRAY AND BE THANKFUL FOR WHAT WE HAVE.
Waking up to see another day is a blessing. When you mistreat someone who has nothing but love for you, watch how God makes you need that person that you mistreated. You have to be mindful of how you treat people. To those I have wronged, I ask forgiveness. To those I have helped, I wish I could have done more. To those I was unable to help, I ask for understanding. To those who helped me, I am eternally grateful to you.
The most humbling statement we can say is, I am nothing without God. And the most powerful statement is, With God, I can do anything.
My body sometimes feels sore, but it works. I don’t sleep well most nights, but I do wake up to fight another day. My wallet is not full, but my stomach is. I don’t have all the things I ever wanted, but I do have everything I will ever need. My life is by no means perfect, but it’s my life and I am happy.
Thank YOU JESUS!! LASTLY! Sometimes we have to take our hands off things. Step back and move completely out of the way and let God do it. BE BLESSED!!
