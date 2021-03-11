“Jesus said, ‘let the little children come unto me, and do not forbid them; for such is the kingdom of Heaven.’ ” — Matthew 19:14.
Jesus wanted the children to come to Him because He loves them and He wanted them to have the kind of attitude needed to approach God. He didn’t mean that Heaven is only for children, but that people need childlike attitudes of trust in God.
When the question was asked who is the greatest in the kingdom of Heaven, Jesus answered; whoever has a change of heart and becomes like a little child is the greatest in the holy nation of Heaven. We are not to be childish, but childlike with a humble and sincere heart. As children of God, we are encouraged to walk together. To always be humble and gentle. To be patient with each other, making allowance for each other’s faults because of your love. Making every effort to keep united in the Spirit binding each in peace.
There is only one body and one Spirit, read Ephesians 4:1-5. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “We have before us the glorious opportunity to inject a new dimension of love into the veins of our civilization”.
Sometimes in life, we just need a hug. No words, no advice. Just a hug to make you feel better. Instead of cleaning house, I just watched an episode of “Hoarders” and thought, Wow, my house looks great. (just a joke).
No matter how bad you want better for someone, until they want better for themselves there’s nothing you can do except pray. When someone you love dies, you never get over it. You just slowly get through each day, but you always keep them tucked safely in your heart.
Don’t blame God for the people that hurt you in church or the Pastor who is a bad example. They didn’t die for your sins, Jesus did! So, don’t charge the rest of the body of Christ for a couple of bad apples. We worship Jesus, not the mistakes of humans. Grace is when God gives us things we don’t deserve. Mercy is when He spares us from the bad things we deserve. Blessings are when He is generous with both. Truly, we can never run out of reasons to thank Him. God is good all the time.
May God’s mercy fall on all of us! Blessings and Peace.
