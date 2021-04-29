“Fear God and keep His commandments, for this is man’s all. For God will bring every work into judgment, including every secret thing, whether good or bad.” — Ecclesiastes 12:13-14.
Solomon let us know that those who lack purpose and direction in life should fear God and keep His command- ments. And if you think life is unfair, remember that God will review every person’s life to determine how she or he has responded to Him, and He will bring every deed into judgment.
Have you committed your life to God, both present and future? Does your life measure up to His standards? He lets us know that we should enjoy life, but we are to still obey God’s commandments. We should acknowledge the evil injustice in life, yet remain a positive attitude and strong faith in God. All people will have to stand before God and be judged for what they did in this life. In spite of their wrongdoings, we still have to realize that human effort apart from God is futile or worthless.
Put God first; now. Receive everything good as a gift from God. Realize God will judge both good and evil and know that God will judge the quality of every person’s life. Don’t spend your life striving for every enjoyment that God gives so freely as a gift. Remember; “Don’t let the evil in others corrupt the good in you.” Trust God even when you don’t understand. You’ve got to go through in order to get through.
Pray this prayer every morning: “GOD, as I rise today, thank You for blessing me to see another wonderful day. I understand Lord that I did not wake up by my power, or by my alarm clock, but it is by Your grace I have been given another day in this world. I am thankful that no matter what I face, You will never give me more than I can handle. And You will never leave me nor forsake me. Please help me to strengthen my faith so I can walk in Your light and feel the warmth of Your love. In Your name, I humbly pray. AMEN. I promise you, He will never steer you wrong.”
I read this and it is so true. The problem is sin, not skin. The answer is grace, not race. Jesus died for ALL! Can I get an amen?
Isaiah 53:6 says “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way, and the Lord hath laid on Him the iniquity of us all.”
Some Christians only have windows but no mirrors, they only see others’ sins but never their own.
Six reasons why you should trust God. He knows you by name — Isaiah 43;1, He will fight for you — Exodus — 14:14, He thinks about you — Psalm 139:17, he has plans for you — Jeremiah 29:11, he is your refuge — Psalm 62:6-8, and He is always with you — Matthew 28;20.
The biggest difference between money and time? Most of the time you know how much money you have, but you never know how much time you have.
A little humor. You’re getting older when you’ve been there, done that, and don’t remember what “THAT” was. I’ve finally reached the WONDER years. Wonder where I parked the car? Wonder where I left the phone?. Wonder where my glasses are?. Wonder what day it is?
In closing. When I am alone God is my Comforter. When I am nothing, God is my everything. When I am sad and lonely, God is my joy. When I am weak, God is My strength.
BE BLESSED and have a wonderful weekend!
