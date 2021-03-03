“A good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good, and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart brings forth evil. For out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks.” Luke 6:45.
Jesus says that people can be judged by what they say and do because these things reveal what is really inside the person. If you want to know what is on the inside of a person, you simply watch his actions; listen to what comes out of his mouth on a regular basis. This is not being judgmental, this is being realistic.
If a person is angry, rude, lewd, or immoral on a regular basis, you can be assured that this is what he is like “on the inside.” If a person is consistently kind, encouraging, and polite, then you can be sure that is what he is like “on the inside.” Of course, it is possible that someone might put up a façade to deceive others regarding his character, but eventually what is inside will come out. The mouth speaks out of the abundance — the overflow — of the heart.
Some sayings I thought you may enjoy:
The sweetest time of the day is when you pray. Because you’re talking to the one who loves you the most.
Joke of the day — bumper sticker on a Senior’s car: “I am speeding because I have to get there before I forget where am going.”
I don’t care how old you are. You need to tell someone your whereabouts.
There’s too much going on in this world. Everyone needs a hug. It is fat-free, sugar-free, and requires no batteries. It also relieves pain and depression Try it; you may like it.
Tell your problems to God! Not on social media.
You reap what you sow. If you don’t like the harvest check your seed.
My mind still thinks I’m 25, my body thinks my mind is an idiot.
Hey, I have moved. I have moved out from 1 Beggars Alley, located at 2 Poverty Lane, at the corner of Bleak and Buster Circle. As of today, I have a brand-new home. My new address is Living Well on 3 Abundance Drive, located at the corner of Blessings Street and Prosperity Peak. No longer will I allow myself to travel on Begging Peter to Pay Paul Route, located at a Dead-End Intersection called I Don’t Have, it connects with Borrowers Junction. I longer hang out at Failure’s Place near Excuses Avenue, next to Procrastination Point. I’ve moved to an upscale Community called Higher Heights with unlimited potential and opportunities for me to succeed.
Look at me, each day that I’m awake, I am thankful that I’m a product of my new environment, all my clothes are tailor-made, I’m dressed in life’s finest, let me introduce you to them: Devine Favor, Conceive, believe, Act on Faith. Be Persistent, and always Be Prepared to Achieve. Life is good because God is good. Care to change your address? There are many vacancies!
We sing a song that says, I moved from my old house, I moved from my old friends, I moved from my old way of strife. Thank God I moved out to a brand-new life. Happiness keeps you sweet. Trials keep you strong. Sorrow keeps you human. Failures keep you humble. Success keeps you glowing, but only God keeps you going!
This is the last one: I want to get on that road that Saul in the Bible was on. The road to De-Mask us! PEACE!
