“Though I speak with the tongue of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal.” — 1 Corinthians 13:1.
Since this is Christmas Eve, I thought LOVE would be something to talk about. Corinthians chapter 13 defines real love. John 3:16 tells us that God SO loved the world that He gave His only Son that we may have everlasting life.
We celebrate Christmas because HE loves us SO much that He gave up His home in glory to die for our sins. The last verse in Corinthians chapter 13 says, and now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.
Here is a Christmas version of 1 Corinthians:
If I decorate my home perfectly with red bows, twinkling lights, and shiny balls, but do not show love to my family, I am just another decorator.
If I slave away in the kitchen, baking dozens of cookies, preparing wonderful meals and arranging a beautifully adorned table at mealtime, but do not show love to my family, I am just another cook.
If I work at the soup kitchen, carol in the nursing home, and give all that I have to charity, but do not show love to my family, it profits me nothing.
If I trim the tree with shimmering angels and crocheted snowflakes, attend a myriad of holiday parties and sing in the choir’s cantata, but do not focus on those I love the most, I have missed the point.
In other words. Love stops the cooking to hug a child. Love sets aside the decorating to kiss the spouse. Love is kind, though harried and tired. Love doesn’t envy another’s home that has coordinated Christmas china and table linens. Love doesn’t yell at the kids to get out of the way. Love doesn’t give only to those who able to give in return, but rejoices in giving to those who can’t.
Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails. Video games will break, pearl necklaces will be lost, golf clubs will rust, but the gift of love will endure.
Here are some Christmas gift ideas:
To your enemy give forgiveness. To an opponent give tolerance. To a friend give your heart. To a customer give service. To all give charity. To every child give a good example. To yourself give respect.
The giving of gifts is not something man invented. God started the giving spree when He gave a gift beyond words, the unspeakable gift of His Son. The very purpose of Christ’s coming into the world was that He might offer up His life as a sacrifice for the sins of men. He came to die. This is the heart of Christmas.
Remember on the day when we celebrate Christ’s birth that the divinest heart that walked the earth was born on that day, and then smile and enjoy yourselves for the rest of it.
May peace be your gift at Christmas and your blessing all year long. MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.