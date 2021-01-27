“Seek the Lord while He may be found. Call upon Him while He is near. Let the wicked forsake his way and the unrighteous man his thoughts; let him return to the Lord and He will have mercy on him; and to our God, for He will abundantly pardon.” — Isaiah 55:6-7
God is not planning to move away from us, but we often move far from Him, or put up a barrier between ourselves and Him. Don’t wait you’ve drifted too far to seek Him, later in life may be too difficult to do so.
Sometimes in life we just need a hug. No advice, just a hug to make you feel better. Time and good friends are two things that become more valuable the older we get.
The only bird that will peck at an eagle, is the crow. He sits on his back and bites his neck. The eagle does not respond or fight with the crow. It doesn’t waste time or energy on the crow. It simply opens its wings and begins to rise higher in the sky. The higher the flight, the harder it is for the crow to breathe. Eventually the crow falls due to lack of oxygen. Stop wasting your time with the crows. Just take them to your heights and they’ll fade. May you fly to new heights.
Here is something to think about, don’t know if it is true. This coming February will never come again in your life. This year February has four Sundays, four Mondays, four Tuesdays, four Wednesdays, four Thursdays, four Fridays, four Saturdays. It happens every 823 years.
I know it is not Mother’s Day, but just thinking of my Mother made me want to share this with you. “Your Mother is Always with you.” She’s the whisper of the leaves as you walk down the street, she’s the smell of certain foods you remember, flowers you pick, the fragrance of life itself. She’s the cool hand on your brow when you’re not feeling well, she’s your breath in the air on a cold winter’s day. She is the sound of the rain that lulls you to sleep, the colors of the rainbow, she is Christmas morning. Your Mother lives inside your laughter. She’s the place you came from, your first home, and she’s the map you follow with every step you take. She’s your first love, your first friend, even your first enemy, but nothing on Earth can separate you. Not time, not space, not even death.
Sometime it’s your friends that keep your enemies updated about you. Be careful. Ummmm! Here is a little humor: The more I get to know people, the more I understand why Noah only let animals on the boat.
Good friends are like stars, you don’t always see them but you know they are there. Nobody watch you harder than the people who can’t stand you. BE BLESSED!
