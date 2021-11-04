“Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in Your sight, O Lord my strength and my Redeemer.” — Psalm 19:14.
Would you change the way you live if you knew that every word and thought would be first examined by God? In this Psalm, David was asking that God approve his words as though they were offerings brought to the altar. As you begin each day, determine that God’s love will guide what you say and how you think.
Stop holding on to people who don’t care about you. It’s okay to be alone until God sends you the right people.
Once the glue of the family passes away, holidays aren’t the same anymore.
SIX REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD TRUST GOD:. He knows you by name — Isaiah 43:1. He will fight for you — Exodus 14:14. He thinks about you — Psalm 139:17. He has plans for you- Jeremiah — 29:11. He is your refuge — Psalm 62:6-8. He is always with you — Matthew 28:20.
Did you know there are three places that you can stay for free? “In your lane,” “out of my business,” and “over there.”
People who die young or old do not become angels. NOT EVERYONE WHO DIES GOES TO HEAVEN. Jesus said there would be few in Matthew 7:14.
Dad may pray for you, but Dad can’t put you in Heaven. You may join a church, but membership can’t get you into Heaven. Being baptized won’t get you into Heaven, A minister may speak at your funeral, but a minister can’t preach you into Heaven.
Doing a lot of good things is great but won’t gain access. There’s only one way for your journey on earth to end well. Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:6.
Repent of your sin, believe in Jesus, follow Him and leave this world clinging to Him in faith, knowing He has you in His hands. His grace is sufficient. Trust Him!
I still believe in AMAZING GRACE. That there is POWER in the BLOOD. That He Walks with me and HE Talks with me. That because HE LIVES.
You cannot break a person who gets their strength from God. Never underestimate the pain of a person, because in all honesty, everyone is struggling. Some people are better at hiding it than others.
FOOD for thought! My grandmother always said don’t go where you’re not invited. Don’t talk about what you don’t know. Don’t interfere with things that are none of your business. Do not open the fridge in someone else’s house. Don’t call after 10 p.m. Don’t go see someone at lunchtime. Don’t enter other people’s bedrooms without permission.
These are the rules of good manners and they are still are, because good manners never go out of style! GOOD FOOD FOR THE SOUL!
DON’T FORGET TO SET YOUR CLOCK BACK ONE HOUR SUNDAY!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.