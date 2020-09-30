"The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit, a broken and a contrite heart. These, O God, You will not despise." Psalm 51:17.
God wants a broken spirit and a broken and humble heart. You can never please God by outward actions, no matter how good, if your inward heart attitude is not right. Are you sorry for your sin? Do you genuinely intend to stop? God is pleased by this kind of humility.
We go through life complaining about what we don’t have and never turn it around a thank God for what we do have. Maybe God is saying you can’t handle the small things, so I won’t trust you with the big things. That apartment may not be a house, but you’re not homeless. That car may not be a Benz, but you are not walking. That job might not be the best, but you are working. Something is ALWAYS better than NOTHING.
Worship is the elevator that lifts us from the ground floor of our problems. As long as you feel pain, you’re still alive, as long as you make mistakes, you’re still alive, as long as you keep trying, there’s still hope.
Sometimes the best thing to do is say nothing at all and let God fight your battle for you. Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. BE KIND ALWAYS. Pray this:
Heavenly Father, Thank You for the gift of this day. Please guide my thoughts, words and actions. Help me to be who You created me to be. When I am afraid; give me courage. When I am tired, give me strength. When I am lost, show me the way. I am Your child. I need You. I am nothing without You. In Jesus' name I pray, Amen. A person can have a whole loaf and still be jealous of your slice of bread. This is what jealousy will do. Before you go to bed pray this prayer.
Today is the first day of October, BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH. As you know I am a survivor. The pink ribbon represents fear of breast cancer, hope for the future, and the charitable goodness of people and businesses that publicly support the breast cancer movement. It is intended to evoke solidarity with women who currently have breast cancer. Pink ribbons are a strong symbol of breast cancer awareness and the fight to find a cure against the disease. PLEASE WOMEN GET YOUR MAMOGRAM! It will save a lot of heartaches. It won’t hurt for men to get checked also.
