“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold all things have become new.” — 2 Corinthians 5:17.
Christians are brand-new people on the inside. The Holy Spirit gives them new life; and they are not the same anymore. We are not reformed, rehabilitated, or reeducated. We are recreated (new creations). At conversion we are not merely turning over a new leaf, we are beginning a new life under a new Master. “Brethren, I do not count myself to have apprehended; but one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead, I press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 3:13-15.
We are embarking on a New Year and we can only do that by pressing forward. We cannot forget the past, but pull from it to make a better life going forward. There have been hurtful things said and hurtful things done, but we will have to stop looking in the rear window and look in the front window, which is larger and you can see more clearly.
Because of our hope is in Christ, however we can let go of past guilt and look forward to what God will help us become. Don’t dwell on the past. Look forward to a fuller and more meaningful life because of your hope in Christ. Stop worrying so much about who is going to win this political race, just make sure you VOTE. They can say anything, but we will have to wait until they get in office and the real them will come out. With this disgraceful, embarrassing past year, we need to PRAY, PRAY, and PRAY that whomever it is will know the LORD.
Something to think about this New Year: If you have to sneak to do it, lie to cover it up, to avoid to be seen, then you probably shouldn’t be doing it.
There is such a controversy about wearing the mask; here is a prayer for putting on a Face Mask (If I’ve printed this before, that means someone did not read it or figured it was not meant for them):
Creator God, as I prepare to go into the world, help me to see the sacramental nature of wearing of this cloth. Let it be tangible and visible way of living love for my neighbor, as I love myself. Christ Jesus, since my lips will be covered, uncover my heart, that people would see my smile in the crinkles around my eyes. Since my voice may be muffled, help me speak clearly, not only with my words, but with my actions. Holy Spirit, as the elastic touches my ears, remind me to listen carefully and caringly to all those I meet. May this simple piece of cloth be shield and banner, and may each breath that it holds, be filled with your love. In Your name and in that love. I pray. AMEN.
That was written by Rev. Richard Bott, Moderator Presbyterian Church of Canada.
My New Year’s Resolution: SMILE a little bigger. LAUGH a little louder. GIVE a little more. FORGIVE a little quicker. LOVE a little deeper. And RIDE through life a little slower. Now, my New Year’s Wish for you: 12 months of happiness, 52 weeks of fun and laughter, 365 days of success, 8,760 hours of good health, 525,600 minutes of blessings, and 31,536,000 seconds of joy!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!
