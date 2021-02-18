“The Lord said, He is the One who goes before you. He will be with you; He will not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear or be dismayed.” — Deuteronomy 31:8.
I have a friend who will never give up on me. Who will always be by my side, His name is JESUS. They say good things come to those who wait, but the best things come to those who pray. God has perfect timing. Never early, never late. It takes patience and a lot of Faith. Actions always prove why words mean nothing.
We can remove flags and statues all day, but until we figure out how to remove the Hate in people’s hearts, nothing will change. Just so you know. A person’s lack of support for you is often connected to one of your enemies. Watch out and be on your guard.
Everybody that grins in your face is not your friend. Your greatest test will be how you handle people who mishandle you. Life has knocked me down a few times. It has shown me things that I never wanted to see. I have experienced sadness and failures. But one thing for sure, I always get up. Jesus commands us to love one another whether we have a logical reason or not. My life is not a competition, the only person I need to be better than is the person I was yesterday.
Never stop praying, never stop believing. God will answer your prayers and the prayers of someone who is praying for you. God is good all the time. No matter how dark or hopeless your situation may seem, never stop praying. Prayer is more than a wish. It is the voice of faith directed to God. I don’t want to fight, pick, or be petty with whatever time I have left on this earth. I just want to live, love, be loved, and be at peace.
Here are some more Black Inventors:
Henry Sampson invented the cell phone; Lyda Newman, the hair brush; toilet( commode), T. Elkins; golf tee, George F. Grant — and to think Blacks were not allowed on the golf course.
Some more: Electric lamp, Latimer & Nichols; telephone system and telephone transmitter, Granville T. Woods.
Remember; “When you turn your worries into worship, God will turn your battles into blessings.”
BE BLESSED and TO GOD BE THE GLORY!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.