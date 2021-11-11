Clay Hyatt, Haralson County Rebels. Hyatt scored on TD runs of 5, 71, 68 and 1 yard in the win over Bremen

Takare Lipscomb, Carrollton Trojans. Wide receiver Lipscomb caught nine passes for 114 yards and a TD

Devan Powell, Central Lions. Quarterback Powell threw for 133 yards and passed for touchdowns of 27 and nine yards.

Isaiah O'Neal, Heard County Braves. O’Neal led the way for the Braves with 100 yards on 11 carries in the loss.

Sherrod Montgomery, Mt. Zion Eagles. Montgomery rushed for 159 yards and two TDs. He also had an interception on the defensive side of the ball.

Colby Nalley, Villa Rica Wildcats. Quarterback Nalley was 11 for 15 for 256 yards and a TD.

