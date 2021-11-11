“Let all those who seek You rejoice and be glad in You; and let those who love Your salvation say continually, ‘Let God Be Magnified!’ — Psalm 40:16
Praise is important because it helps us remember who God is. Often our prayers are filled with requests for ourselves and others, and we forget to thank God for what He has done and to worship Him for who He is. Don’t take God for granted and treat Him like He is a vending machine.
AS YOU BREATHE RIGHT NOW, ANOTHER PERSON TAKES THEIR LAST. SO STOP COMPLAINING ABOUT WHAT YOU DON’T HAVE, AND APPRECIATE WHAT YOU DO HAVE.
Having money in your pocket is good, but having Jesus in your heart is perfect.
The first ever cordless phone was created by God. He named it “prayer.” It never loses its signal and you never have to recharge it. You can use it anywhere at any time.
As believers we’re just walking each other HOME.
Have you ever stopped and wondered what God has done in your life that you aren’t aware of? Maybe He healed you before you were even sick. Perhaps He saved you from a fatal car crash that never happened. I feel like God has protected me more times than I can count, so I can imagine the times He’s rescued me when I wasn’t aware that I was in danger. I thank Him for watching over me, even when I didn’t realize it. WHAT AN AWESOME GOD WE SERVE!!
The best exercise is walking. Walk away from arguments that lead to anger. Walk away from thoughts that steal your happiness. The more you walk away from things that destroy your soul, the happier your life will be.
If I was meant to be controlled, I would have come with a remote.
Sometime God will slow you down so that the evil ahead of you will pass before you get there. Your delay could mean your protection. Ain’t God good? As bad as you want to address it, some things are better left unsaid. Stand back, stay humble and let God fight this battle. BE BLESSED!!!!
