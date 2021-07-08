“My grace is sufficient for you; for my strength is made perfect in weakness.” — 2 Corinthians 12:9.
Paul had a thorn in his flesh and wanted God to remove it. We go through things and want God to remove them. But sometimes we must endure them so that we will know that we need to depend on Him and that only He can get us through. Our trials are to make us strong.
There is a song, “On the Other Side of Through.” When we get on the other side, we can look back and see where we have come from and thank God for the lesson we learned as we were going through. When we are strong, we are tempted to do God’s work on our own.
Give, but don’t allow yourself to be used. Love, but don’t allow your heart to be abused. Trust, but don’t be naïve. Listen, but don’t lose your own voice.
When people walk away from you, let them go. Your destiny is never tied to someone who leaves you. It doesn’t mean they are bad people, it just means their part in your story is over. Face your past without regret. Handle your present with confidence. Prepare for the future without fear.
God has a purpose for your pain, a reason for your struggle, and a reward for your faithfulness. Don’t give up. Never lose hope. Just when you think it’s over, God sends a miracle.
As you are shifting, you will begin to realize that you are not the same person you used to be. The things you used to tolerate have become intolerable. When you once remained quiet, you are now speaking your truth. Where you once battled and argued, you are now choosing to remain silent. You are beginning to understand the value of your voice and there are some situations that no longer deserve your time, energy, and focus.
Sometimes the best thing you can do is not think, not wonder, not imagine, not obsess, JUST BREATHE, and have faith that everything will work out for the best. KEEP TRUSTING!! BE BLESSED!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.