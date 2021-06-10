“He who s slow to anger is better than the mighty, and he who rules his spirit than he who takes a city.” — Proverbs 16: 32.
Self-control is superior to conquest. Success in business, school, or home life can be ruined by someone who has lost control of his temper. So it is a great personal victory to control your temper. When you feel ready to explode, remember that losing control may cause you to forfeit what you want the most.
Anger can be like a fire out of control. It can burn us and everyone in its path. Anger divides people. It pushes us into hasty decisions that can only cause bitterness and guilt. Yet anger in itself is not wrong, it can be a legitimate reaction to injustice and sin. When you feel yourself getting angry, look for the cause. Asking yourself, are you reacting to an evil situation that you are going to set right — or are you responding selfishly to a personal insult?
Pray that God will help you control your quick temper, channeling your feelings into effective action, and conquering selfish anger through humility and repentance.
Sometimes you need someone you love to tell you that everything is okay. Don’t worry. God is never blind to your tears never deaf to your prayers, and never silent to your pain. He sees and He hears, and He will deliver.
Despite all my problems, all my aches and pains, and things happening out of my control. God has and is good to me and I don’t deserve it. His mercy is new every morning. If someone treats you like crap, just remember that there is something wrong with them, not you. Normal people don’t go around destroying other human beings.
People who will defend your name when you are not around, are the most loyal friends you will ever have. A person’s most beautiful asset is not a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen, and a hand willing to help others. Without rain, nothing grows; learn to embrace the storms of your life. People leave you out in the cold and get mad when you learn how to get warm by yourself. It’s not the stab in the back that kills you, It’s when you turn around and see who’s holding the knife.
Happiness keeps you sweet. Trials keep you strong. Sorrow keeps you human. Failures keep you humble. Success keeps you glowing, but only God keeps you going. We ask God to change the situations we’re in, but we don’t realize that God has put us in situations to change us. The task ahead of you is never greater than the power behind you. Put your faith in God and all things are possible. At my lowest, God is my hope. At my darkest, God is my light. At my weakest, God is my strength. At my saddest, God is my comforter.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said the richer we become materially, the poorer we become morally and spiritually. We have learned to fly in the air like birds and swim in the sea like fish, but we have not learned the simple art of living together as brothers and sisters. BE BLESSED!
