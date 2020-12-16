"Seek the Lord while He may be found. Call upon Him while He is near. Let the wicked forsake his way and the unrighteous man his thoughts; let him return to the Lord and He will have mercy on him; for He will abundantly pardon. For my thoughts are not Your thoughts, nor are Your ways my ways; says the Lord." Isaiah 55:6-8.
This is Isaiah telling us to call on the Lord while He is near. It is not God that has the problems; it is us that put up a barrier or leaves Him.
God is a jealous God and after so long He will take His hand off you. Don’t ever think you have drifted too far away. He is always near just waiting for you to let Him come into your heart. You do know, He is coming back? I would rather live as though He is coming back and He doesn’t than to live as though He is not coming back and find out that He is coming back.
I am making preparations to meet the King, and I don’t want to be alone! Now, I have not lived a Holy life all my life, but the past is where I learned the lesson, the future is where I will apply the lesson, and I am not going to give up in the middle.
I’m not the best, but I’m trying my best. When you think your past is unforgivable by God, you need to have a funeral for your past. Invite everyone that knows about your past and preach the eulogy. Dig the grave and bury it. You can’t live forward while dragging your past with you. It will not work. It is like trying to drive to a destination while looking in the rearview mirror. You will never make it.
It is time to leave the past in the rearview mirror and focus forward. Every day is a gift. So thank God in the morning for another day of life, and thank Him in the evening for getting you through the day. Don’t always pray because you need something, but because you have a lot to thank God for.
Since we are in the Christmas Season, I saw this poem, “Christmas Meets our Greatest Need”:
If our greatest need had been information, God would have sent us an educator. If our greatest need had been technology, He would have sent us a scientist. If our greatest need had been money, he would have sent us an economist. If our greatest need had been pleasure, God would have sent us an entertainer. But our greatest need was forgiveness, so God sent us a Savior!
Remember; Yesterday is gone; Tomorrow is uncertain; Today is here, so use it wisely. GOD BLESS!
