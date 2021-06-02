"If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed, and you shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free." John 8:31B-32.
Dear Lord, teach me Your ways. Set me free from any traps that the enemy sets for me. May the truth of Your Word shine brightly in my heart. I look to you now.
Jesus Himself is the truth that makes us free. He is the source of truth, the perfect standard of what is right. He frees us from the consequences of sin, from deception, and Satan's deception. Jesus does not give us freedom to do what we please, but freedom to follow God. As we seek to serve God, Jesus’ perfect truth frees us to be all that God meant us to be.
Sometimes you just have to let things go. Breathe, relax and just trust God. Worrying won’t fix it, but trusting God will.
The greatest mistake you can make is to die without Jesus. Some of the best words we need to say every day to our God: Thank You Lord, forgive me Lord, help me Lord, guide me Lord, use me Lord, Bless me Lord.
Everyday is a blessing so, don’t look back, don’t look ahead, just look up and thank God for another day. Not all people are given a chance to wake up today. Stop walking around with a mouth full of scripture and a heart full of hate.
When a door closes, knock on it a few times; if it still doesn’t open, let it stay closed. When you see the period at the end of the sentence, don’t try and turn it into a comma. Know when something is over and move on.
The best feeling comes when you realize that you’re perfectly happy without the people you thought you needed the most. God is still the best doctor and prayer is till the best medicine.
Words are like seeds. What we plant will grow. The words we speak are powerful and will either build up or destroy. Words can diffuse anger and turn tragedy into triumph. The right word, spoken at the right time and in the right way can bring peace in the midst of confusion. Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds that you plant. BE BLESSED!!!
