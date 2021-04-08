I’ve been absent for two weeks. My computer got sick and crashed, then had to have a heart transplant. But all is better now.
I pray that you all had a wonderful Easter and celebrated Jesus. You do know that is what Easter truly is about; no Easter bunnies, no baby chicks; none of that.
Before all of that, you should really think about the ONE who hung, bled, and died for us. Read Matthew chapter 15 and 16. Let’s give all the glory, all the honor, and all the praise to Jesus Christ, for He has died and risen to save us.
Ask yourself: Lord, how can we ever thank you enough? You endured more pain, more sorrow, more grief than we can ever fathom. Help us remember why You gave Your life. Because of love. Because of mercy. Because we need them both and do not deserve it. He is an awesome God!
Dear God, I‘m letting go of my problems and asking You to handle them. I’m letting go of my hurt and asking you to heal me. I’m letting go of my fear and asking You to sustain me. I’m letting go of all my worries and asking you to bless me. Amen.
Something happened at the cross which many don’t understand. The moment Jesus died, He sealed an oath with the Father. They made an oath with one another and we are the beneficiaries to Their promise. The promise is all who would ever believe Him, He would forgive forever. But not just past sins, future sins too. The idea that Jesus forgives us up until the point of salvation is ludicrous. If this were true, we should wait to believe until the closest point of death.
The truth is Jesus forgave us once for all time — past, present, and the future sins. All our sins were in the future when Christ died for them. Only blood forgives and Jesus isn’t dying again and again in Heaven for each sin we commit. It’s finished. This is the promise made at the cross by two unchangeable parties; God and God. Father and Son. You, a Christian, are the forgiven beneficiary to that promise which will never be broken.
The nicest place to be is in someone’s thoughts. The safest place to be is in someone’s prayers. The best place to be is in God’s hands. You always defend your children’s mistake, one day you’ll hire a lawyer to defend their crime Discipline is not child abuse. Never forget how far you’ve come. Everything you have gotten through. All the times you pushed on, even when you felt you couldn’t. All the mornings you got out of bed no matter how hard it was. All the times you wanted to give up, but God gave you the strength for the day and made a way when you saw there was no way. THANK HIM!
Never stop praying for your children; I don’t care if they are grown. Your prayers are keeping them covered. May the peace of God be with you always!
