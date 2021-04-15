“Without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.” — Hebrews 11:6.
God will not settle mere acknowledgment of His existence, He wants a personal dynamic relationship with you that will transform your life. The 38th verse in the 10th chapter tells us that the just shall live by faith.
As long as we have our memories, yesterday remains. As long as we have hope, tomorrow waits. As long as we have love, today is beautiful. As you have God, anything and everything is possible.
Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy. No person will make you happy unless you decide to be happy. Your happiness will come to you. It can only come from you.
Don’t break a bird’s wing and then tell it to fly. Don’t break a heart and then tell it to love. Don’t break a soul and then tell it to be happy. Don’t see the worst in a person and expect them to see the best in you. Don’t judge people and expect them to stand by your side. Don’t play with fire and expect to be safe.
Life is about giving and taking. You cannot expect to give bad and expect to receive good. You cannot to give hate and receive love. So if you’re willing to see positive change in your life, you must be willing to be that change itself.
No matter how nice you are, how kind you are, how caring you are, how loving you are, it just isn’t enough for some people. You better love the people God loaned you, He may want them back one day.
Some Christians only have windows and no mirrors. They see everybody’s else’s sins but never their own. Everybody has the power to make someone else happy. Some do it by entering the room, while others do it by leaving. Everything happens for a reason. You may not see it now, but sooner or later, God will reveal why He let things happen.
Always remember that His way is better than our ways. His will is beyond our will. Put your trust in Him. When you mistreat someone that has nothing but love for you, watch God make you need that person that you mistreated. You have to be mindful of how you treat people.
They say good things come to those who wait, but the best things come to those who pray. God has s perfect timing. Never late. It takes a little patience, it takes a lot of faith. Never forget how far you’ve come. Everything you have gotten through.
All the times you pushed on even when you felt you couldn’t. All the mornings you got out of bed no matter how hard it was. All the times you wanted to give up, but God gave you strength for the day and made a way out of no way. May the peace of God be with you!
