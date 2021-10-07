“A good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good, and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart brings forth evil; for out of the abundance of his heart his mouth speaks.”— Luke 6:45.
Jesus reminds us that our speech and actions reveal our true underlying beliefs, attitudes, and motivations. The good impressions we try to make cannot last if our hearts are deceptive. What is in your heart will come out in your speech and behavior.
Praying for the one who hurt me was the hardest thing I ever had to do. But it brought me more peace than hating them ever did.
You don’t have to try to make everything happen on your own. If you’ll keep being your best and trusting God, He will cause the right doors to open in your life. Take your fight into the spiritual realm by praying and when you are in the spiritual realm God takes over your battles.
Don’t fight the enemy in his comfort zone, change the battle grounds like the Eagle and let God take charge through your earnest prayer. You’ll be assured of clean victory. God will make a way when there seems to be no way. Jesus said “I am the way, the truth and the light, no man comes to the Father but by Me.” John 14:6.
Upon waking, let your first thought be “THANK YOU.” Then say, “Almighty God, thank You for all the blessings that You have given me. Thank You for the gift of life. You have brought me to the beginning of a new day. I ask You to renew my heart with Your strength and purpose. Forgive my errors of yesterday and help me walk closer in Your way today. Shine through me so that every person I meet may feel Your presence in my soul. Take my hand for I cannot make it by myself. This I pray in Jesus’ name. Amen.”
Do you know what TRUTH is? It is — I got tired and just decided to mind my business and talk to God a lot. I live each day in victory, because of the One who lives in me I found every promise He ever made, Jesus will keep.
Being a Christian doesn’t make me better than you are. Being a Christian makes me better than I was.
We all have our days where we feel we can’t survive, sometimes dreams are shattered, friendships may fall apart. Loved one’s may hurt us. Finances may worry us sickness may overtake us. We may even lose people we love, but God will always be there to guide us through even the toughest of times, never lose Faith.
Hold onto HOPE. TRUST in GOD ALWAYS! Amen.
I don’t want to fight, pick or be petty with whatever time I have left on this earth. I just want to live, love, be loved and be at peace.
SAVE THE DATE! The week of the 18th is Citywide clean up week. If you have things to throw away and need to be picked up, you can call City Hall and see what day they will be on your street. BE BLESSED!!
