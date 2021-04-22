“Praise the Lord, all you Gentiles! Laud Him, all you peoples! For His merciful kindness is great toward us, and the truth of the Lord endures forever. Praise the Lord!” _ Psalm 117.
This is the shortest Psalm in the Bible. Have you ever said, “I can’t think of anything God has done for me. How can I praise Him?” This Psalm gives two reasons for praising God: His great love toward us, and His faithfulness that endures forever. If He did nothing else for us, He would still be worthy of our highest praise.
Now is a perfect time to thank God, because regardless of what we are dealing with, we are alive and He won’t — and never will stop — blessing us. Even in these trying times of this COVID and all the other reasons for people dying, Psalm 116:15, we read “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.”
God stays close to us in death. When someone we love is nearing death, we may become angry and feel abandoned. But believers are precious to God and He carefully chooses the time when they will be called into His presence. Let this truth provide comfort when you‘ve lost a loved one. Each life is valuable to Him. He will carry you through every storm in your life and give you the strength to make it.
Our God is AWESOME. Everything in life happens for a reason. God does not close one door without opening another one. Just prepare for what you’re praying for. Have faith and believe. And when you think you are too far out there for God to reach you, remember; you are not too dirty for God to cleanse. You are not too broken for God to fix. You are not too far for God to reach. You are not too guilty for God to forgive. And you are not too worthless for God to forgive.
Just pray and ask God to please go into the deepest part of your heart and remove anything that is not of Him, Also when you pray for others, it shows your heart is pure. Especially when you pray for people you don’t know and they may never know. But your one prayer can make a world of difference for them. So keep praying and spreading goodness because you never know who’s praying for you.
Be happy for what you have while working for what you want. Remember, a happy and successful life begins with God and ends with God. He is able to bring hope into your life even when everything seems hopeless.
You’ll wait, you’ll get frustrated, you’ll question everything. But you’ll continue to be patient. You’ll keep waiting, and you’ll keep praying. And one day when you least expect it’ll finally happen. So, don’t ever stop believing, don’t stop trusting, and don’t stop hoping.
God is so ready to give you everything you’ve ever dreamed of, but you have to understand it’s on His timing, not yours. So, I pray that happiness will be at your door. May it knock early, stay late and leave the gift of God’s peace, love, joy, and good health behind.
