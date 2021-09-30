“Lord, what is man, that You take knowledge of him? Or the son of man, that You are mindful of him? Man is like a breath; his days are like a passing shadow.” — Psalm 144:3&4.
Life is short. David reminds us that it is like a breath and that our days are like a passing shadow. James says that our lives are a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes — James 4:14.
Because life is short, we should live for God while we have time. Don’t waste your life by selecting an inferior purpose that has no lasting value. Live for God, he alone can make your life worthwhile, purposeful and meaningful.
This is something Charlie Chaplin wrote:
1. Nothing is forever in this world, even our problems.
2. I love to walk in the rain because no one can see my tears.
3. The most lost day in life is the one we don’t laugh.
4. Six of the best Doctors in the world are: SUN, REST, EXERCISE, DIET, SELF RESPECT, and FRIENDS, keep them in stages of your life and enjoy a healthy life.
If you see the moon, you see the beauty of God. If you see the sun, you will see the power of God. If you see a mirror, you will see God’s best creation. So believe it.
We are all tourists; God is our travel agent who has already defined our routes, bookings and directions. Trust Him and enjoy life. Life is just a journey! So live today! Tomorrow may not be.
Y’all walking around here holding grudges, blocking family and cutting people off cause you’re mad — you better be mending broken relationships, apologizing and forgiving to those that matter to you. Life is short. Don’t wait until it’s too late.
The biggest difference between money and time. You always know how much money you have, but you never know how much time you have.
Teach your children to pray so when their hearts are broken and hurting, they can go to God instead of turning to this world. Relationships don’t last because they were destined to last. Relationships last long because two people made a choice to keep it, fight for it, and work for it.
Forget the things that make you sad. Remember the moments that make you glad. Forget the troubles that passed away. Accept the blessings that come your way.
Life has taught me that you cannot control someone’s loyalty. No matter how good you are to them doesn’t mean that they will treat you the same. No matter how much they mean to you, it doesn’t mean they will value you the same. Sometimes the people you love the most, turn out to be the people you can trust the least.
TO GOD BE THE GLORY!
