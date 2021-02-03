"Teach me, O Lord; I will walk in Your truth; Unite my heart to fear Your name. I will praise You, O Lord my God, with all my heart, and I will glorify Your name forevermore. For great is Your mercy toward me, and You have delivered my soul from the depths of Sheol." Psalm 86:11&12.
To fear Your name means to give reverence to God in all areas of life. If we reverence God with our whole heart, then our work, relationships, use of money, and desires will be in keeping with His will.
David is asking the Lord to teach him His way so he can rely on His faithfulness and if he would praise Him with his whole heart, he would fear the Lord’s name. And he would understand that there is a relationship between learning God’s way, relying upon the Lord’s faithfulness, and having a heart that is fully committed to the Lord.
We learn the importance of trusting that God’s way is always the best way. So, we can pray with conviction, “Lord, take all of me!”
In Matthew 22:37-40, the Lord says, “Thou shall love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto -- Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.
Some nuggets. You can’t get mad at people who suck the life out of you if you keep giving them the straws. My past may be on the tongues of others, but my future is in the hands of God. As you get older, you’ll realize that a $300 watch and a $30 watch both tell the same time. A Michael Kors wallet and a Forever 21 watch hold the same amount of money. A $300,000 house and a $100,000 house host the same loneliness. A Ford will also drive you as far as a Bentley. True happiness is not found in materialistic things. It comes from the love and laughter found with each other.
Stay humble, the holes dug for us in the ground are all the same size. Some Christians only have windows but no mirrors. They see everybody else’s sin but never their own. The reason I am old is that God protected me when I was young and stupid. Don’t let the ugly on others kill the beauty in you. Sometimes it’s better to just let things be, let people go, don’t fight for closure, don’t ask for explanations, don’t chase answers, and don’t expect people to understand where you are coming from. If it doesn’t open, it’s not your door. Sometimes it's your friends who keep your enemies updated about you, be careful. No matter how big a hammer you use, you can’t pound common sense into stupid people.
Since this is the month that has been set aside as BLACK HISTORY month, during the month I will be posting some inventions by BLACK people. MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS and KEEP YOU!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.