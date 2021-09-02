“Yea though I walk through the shadow of death I will fear no evil for Thou art with me, You rod and Your staff, they comfort me.” — Psalm 23:4.
Death casts a frightening shadow over us because we are entirely helpless in it’s presence. We can struggle with other enemies like pain, suffering, disease, injury — but strength and courage cannot overcome death. It has the final word.
Only one person can walk with us through death’s dark valley and bring us safely to the other side. And that person is the God of life, our Shepherd. Because life is so uncertain, we should follow this Shepherd who offers us eternal comfort.
These past two weeks I have had to walk that path and it is not easy. If it had not been for friends, and most of all king Jesus, I would not have made it. If you are going through something similar, trust God to see you through.
On the other side, through, there is hope. Thanks to all! Until you have buried someone you love, you won’t understand how hard a holiday, death day, birthday or any other day is without them.
The Lord did not check who inside the house was worthy. He checked for the blood on the doorposts. None of us is worthy. Only the blood of Jesus can cover us.. Accept people as they are, but place them where they belong.
You are the CEO of your life. Hire, fire and promote accordingly.
This is a little comical, but true. Guess who is open to do your nails, hair, and eyebrows? THE FUNERAL HOME. If you want an appointment, keep running around with no mask!
Nobody is perfect. We all make mistakes or wrong choices. Some are not mistakes!. We say the wrong things, we fall, we get up, we learn, we grow, we move on, we live and we thank God for always giving us another chance.
Walk away from people who put you down. Walk away from fights that will never be resolved. Walk away from people who will never see your worth. The more you walk away from those things that will poison your soul, the healthier you will be.
Beauty is not about having a pretty face. It’s about having a pretty mind, a pretty heart and a good soul. When you are hanging on by a thread, make sure it is the hem of His garment.
My soul is on a budget. I can’t afford stress, negativity, deceit, doubt, hate, drama or bad vibes.
GRACE, PEACE and MERCY!
