“Bless the Lord, O my soul; and all that is within me, bless is holy name.” — Psalm 103:1.
Like David, we need to focus on God’s glorious deeds instead of complaining. Think of these things: He forgives our sins, heals our diseases, redeems us from death, crowns us with lovingkindness and tender mercies, and satisfies our desires, and we don’t even deserve any of them. SO — PRAISE HIM!
Even if you cannot change all the people around you, you can change the people you choose to be around. Life is too short to waste your time on people who don’t respect, appreciate, and value you. Spend your life with people who make you smile, laugh, and feel loved.
Stop allowing things to upset you. Practice self-control. Show God you trust Him by keeping your cool. He’s got this!
Remember, happiness doesn’t depend upon who you are or what you have — it depends solely upon what you think. So start each day by thinking of all the things you have to be grateful for. Your future will depend very largely on the thoughts you think today. So think thoughts of hope and confidence and love and success.
The same people that did you wrong are about to see God do you right. Be careful what you say to others; you may not get a chance to take back your words. You may say things that you don’t mean at the height of anger and live to regret it.
It is so easy to get worked up on a daily basis. DON’T! It’s not worth it. Everyone is on their own personal journey. Seeking their own truth. Sometimes we take things too personal.
I have found that in order to really grow as a soul you have to come to an understanding that no matter what someone else has done to you, no matter what you wish them to be, people are who they are. The less you expect from them, the less you can be hurt by them. You can’t change someone who doesn’t see an issue with their actions.
Never stop being a good person because of bad people. Start believing today that things are going to change for the better. Your best days are still in front of you. Show respect to people who don’t deserve it, not as a reflection of their character, but as a reflection of yours. Don’t allow your struggle to let you lose hope.
Just because things are difficult right now doesn’t mean that they will be like this forever. You can and will heal. And whether you see it right now, you’re healing right now. The small steps you take each day may not seem like much, but each day adds up, but before you know it, you’ll have covered more distance than you believed possible.
Look back to where you were a year ago. You may not be fully healed, but you certainly aren’t where you once were. You’ve struggled and backtracked and wanted to give up, but you continued to push forward. You’ve made it so far, and despite of everything life has thrown at you, you’ve survived. So instead of beating yourself up for not being where you would like to be, take some time today to celebrate where you are.
Give yourself credit for growth you’ve achieved, acknowledge the strength it’s taken to get to this place, and have faith that if you keep picking yourself back up, no matter how many times you fall, you will make it. TO GOD BE THE GLORY!!
