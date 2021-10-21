“Who can understand his errors? Cleanse me from secret faults. Keep back Your servant also from presumptuous sins; let them not have dominion over me. Then I shall be blameless, and I shall be innocent of great transgressions.” — Psalms 20:12-13.
Many Christians are plagued by guilt. They worry that they may have committed a sin or unknowingly done something with selfish intensions, or failed to put their whole heart into a task — or neglected what they should have done. Guilt can play an important role in bringing us to Christ and in keeping us behaving properly, but it should not cripple us or make us fearful. God fully and completely forgives us, even those sins we do unknowingly.
Don’t start your day with the broken pieces of yesterday. Every day is a fresh start. Each day is a new beginning. Every morning we wake up is the first day of our new life. If people say something bad about you, or judge you as if they know you, don’t feel bad; remember “Dogs bark if they don’t know the person.”
God has mercy for every mistake, restoration for every failure, a new beginning for every loss, and a comeback for every setback. What He’s promised you is still on the way.
I might not be somebody’s first choice, but I am a great choice. I may not be rich, but I am valuable. I don’t pretend to be someone I’m not because I’m good at being me. I might not be proud of some of the things I’ve done in the past, but I am proud of who I am today.
Before you spread gossip about somebody’s life and their failures, remember there are chapters of your life that you don’t want read out loud either. Sometimes God will slow you down so that the evil ahead of you will pass before you get there. Your delay could mean your protection. He is a good God.
Praying for your friends is so important. Sometimes they fight battles they never talk to you about. Cover your friends in prayer. Let Go and Let God.
Let go of your problems and let God handle them. Let go of your hurt and let God heal you. Let go of your fear and let God sustain you. Let go of all your worries and let God Bless you.
If you allow people to make more withdrawals than deposits into your life, you will be out of balance and in the negative. Know when to close the account.
You don’t really realize how old you until you sit on the floor and then try to get back up.
If they respect you, respect them. If they disrespect you, still respect them. Do not allow the actions of others to decrease your good manners, because you represent yourself, not others.
MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU!
