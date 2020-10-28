“Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” 2 Timothy 2:15.
Because God will examine what kind of workers we have been for Him, we should build our lives on His Word and build His Word into our lives. This is the way we find out how to live for Him and serve Him. Believers who ignore the Bible will certainly be ashamed at the judgment. Consistent and diligent study of God’s Word is vital for our Christian growth; otherwise, we will find ourselves neglecting Him and our true purpose for living.
I am going to do something a little different today, and I hope you will enjoy it! I am going to write a story and I want you to find 23 books of the Bible in the story.
This is a most remarkable puzzle. Someone found it in the seat pocket on a flight to Honolulu, keeping himself occupied for hours. One man from Illinois worked on this while fishing from his John boat. Roy Clark studied it while playing his banjo. Elaine Viets mentioned it in her column once. One woman Judges the Job to be so involving she brews a cup of tea to help calm her nerves.
There will be some names there that are very easy to spot ... that is a fact. Some people will soon find themselves in a jam, especially since the names are not necessarily capitalized. The truth is, from the answers we get, we are forced to admit it usually takes a minister or scholar to see some of them at the worst. Something in our genes is responsible for the difficulty we have. Those able to find all of them will hear great lamentations from those who have to be shown. One revelation may help, books like Timothy and Samuel may occur without their numbers and punctuation or spaces in the middle are normal. A chipper attitude will help you compete. Remember there are actually 23 books of the Bible lurking somewhere in this paragraph. DO YOUR BEST AND STAY TUNED FOR NEXT WEEK!
When a train goes through a tunnel and it gets dark, you don’t throw away the ticket and jump off. You sit still and trust the engineer. Trust God today no matter how dark your situation. God says, “You are coming out!’ Can I get an amen?
GRACE AND MERCY!
