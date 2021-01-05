"Bless the Lord o my soul; and all that is within me, bless His Holy Name." Psalm 103:1.
It is easy to complain about life, but David lets us know that He forgives our sins, heals our diseases, redeems us from death, crowns us with loving kindness and tender mercies, satisfies our desires, and gives us righteousness and justice. And we don’t deserve any of this.
No matter how difficult your life’s journey, you an always count your blessings. So, when you feel like all hope is gone, read David’s list again.
This should start your day. When you wake up say, Jesus I love You. When leaving the house say, Jesus come with me. When you feel like crying say, Jesus hug me. When you feel happy say, Jesus I adore You. When you do something say, Jesus help me. When you make a mistake say, Jesus forgive me. When you go to sleep say, thank You Jesus and cover me with Your Holy Mantle. God loves you!
I saw this on Facebook and wanted to share since this is still the beginning of 2021.
Good Morning and welcome to Flight 2021. We are prepared to take off into the New Year. Please make sure your Positive Attitude and Gratitude are secured and locked in the upright position. All self-destruct devices; pity, anger, selfishness and resentment should be turned off at this time. All negativity, hurt and discouragement should be put away.
Should you lose your positive Attitude under pressure during this flight, reach up and pull down a prayer. Prayers will automatically be activated by Faith. Once your Faith is activated, you can assist other passengers who are of little faith.
There will BE NO BAGGAGE allowed on this flight.
God, our Captain has cleared us for take-off. Destination – GREATNESS! Wishing you a New Year filled with new HOPE, new JOY and new BEGINNINGS! Stay Blessed! And Welcome in 2021!!!
A few more thoughts to start the New Year by:
Some people don’t understand that sitting in your own house in peace, eating snacks and minding your own business is priceless. Hate has caused a lot of problems in this world, but has not solved one yet. When you are sick, pray daily for your healing. All medicine is God's medicine, whether it takes the form of a pill or a prayer. Be sure you have the right combination of both.
GOD BLESS!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.