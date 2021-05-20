“Take heed to yourselves, if your brother sins against you, rebuke (scold) him, and if he repents, forgive him, And if he sins against you seven times in a day, and seven times a day returns to you saying I repent, you shall forgive him.” — Luke 17:3&4.
To rebuke does not mean to point out every sin we see. It means to bring sins to a person’s attention with the purpose of restoring him or her to God and to fellow humans. When you feel you must rebuke another Christian for a sin, check your attitude before you speak. Do you love the person? Are you willing to forgive? Unless the rebuke is tied to forgiveness, it will not help the sinning.
Sometimes we are so busy pointing out another’s sin that we overlook our own. Matthew 7:4-5 says: “how can you say to your brother, let me remove the speck from your eye, and look, a plank is in your own eye. Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.” Since we are our brother’s keeper, Galatians 6 tells us “if a man is overtaken in any trespass, you who are Spiritual restore such a one in a spirit of gentleness.”
I know Mother’s Day celebration is gone, but I saw this and chuckled.
When we’re 5 years old, we say, Mummy, I love you. When we’re 13, we say Mum, whatever. When we’re 16, we say, My Mum is So Annoying. When we’re 18 we say, I want out of this house. When we’re 21, we say, Mum, you were right. When we’re 30, we say, I want to go to Mum’s house. When we’re 50, we say, I don’t want to lose my Mum. When we’re 70, we say I’d give up everything to have my Mum here with me again. You only have one Mum. Appreciate her, whether she’s here on earth or in Heaven.
Forgive your younger self. Believe in your current self. Create your future self.
Today is Thursday and here are Thursday blessings for you:
Always believe that something amazing is around the corner and it has your name on it. Have faith, keep your head up, keep your thoughts positive and keep your heart open to the blessings on the way. I’ve seen better days, but I’ve seen worse. I don’t have everything I want, but I do have all that I need. I woke up with some aches and pains, but I woke up. My life may not be perfect, but I AM BLESSED!
Here is another similar blessing: My body sometimes feels sore, but I am moving. I don’t sleep well some nights, but I wake up to embrace another day. I don’t have all the things I’ve ever wanted, but I have my family, my friends, my animals, a home to live in, and food to eat; that’s all I’ll ever need. My life isn’t perfect, but it’s a good life and I’m happy.
Right now we are so worried. We are losing loved ones, so many have lost their jobs and we seem to be living with fear and dread of the future, but we are thankful we woke up, that we are alive. And we are thankful we have hope that better days are coming.
Eight rules to a better life: 1. Never hate. 2. Don’t worry. 3. Live Simply. 4. Expect a little. 5. Give a lot. 6. Always smile. 7. Live with love. 8. Best of all, be with God. BE BLESSED!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.