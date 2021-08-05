“The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.” — Luke 18:27.
We, as Christian members of the household of faith have duty to be courageous.
First of all, courage is not the lack of fear, but the ability to face it. If you read about David, you will see courage.
In Ephesians 6 and 10 we are admonished to be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might in order to fulfill or duty to be courageous.
Moses was telling the children of Israel in Deuteronomy to be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid, for the Lord thy God will not fail thee, nor forsake them.
A morning prayer is, Dear God please give me courage and grace to overcome the obstacles I face today. Please be glorified through me. Amen.
God is saying to you. For every teardrop, for every sleepless night, I have a blessing for you. You’re coming out of this.
I woke up feeling blessed. Everything isn’t perfect but I know God is working it out for my good. Blessings and lessons go hand in hand. Prayer changes things. Pray not only because you need something, but because you have a lot to thank God for.
This week I will ignore negativity and stay focused on happiness. I refuse to let anyone steal my joy or allow their words or actions to get me out of character. I’m feeling blessed and plan on staying that way all week. I am way too blessed and focused to be stressed.
The only keeper of your happiness is you. Stop giving people power to control your smile. If God can move you from January to December. He will move you from shame to fame, insult to result, sorrow to glory, disgrace to His grace, labor to favor, mockery to victory,. May the Lord raise you from glory to glory.
I’m still here because somebody prayed for me. Once in your life you’ll come across a special person that makes you happy, supports you and makes you a better person. Don’t let them go. Always keep your head held high. If you’re looking down, you will never see blessings right in front of you.
May God’s blessings continue to shine upon you!
