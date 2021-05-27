“When a man’s ways please the Lord, He makes even his enemies be at peace wit h him.” — Proverbs16:7.
We want other people to like us, and sometimes we will do almost anything to win their approval, but God tells us to put our energy into pleasing Him instead. Our effort to be peacemakers will usually make us more attractive to those around us, even our enemies; but even it doesn’t, we haven’t lost anything. We are still pleasing God, the only one who truly matters.
There are at least seven rules to life: 1. Make peace with your past so it won’t disturb your present. 2. What other people think of you is none of your business. 3. Time heals almost everything. Give it time. 4. No one is in charge of your happiness except you. 5. Don’t compare your life to others and don’t judge them. You have no idea what their journey is all about. 6. Stop thinking too much. It’s all right not to know the answers. They will come to you when you least expect it. 7. SMILE.
You don’t own all the problems in the world. I forgive people. It doesn’t mean I accept their behavior or trust them again. It means I forgive them for my own sake, so I can let go and move on with my life.
We sing a song that says, Praise is what I do when I want to be close to you. I lift my hands in praise. Then I read where you can’t praise your way out of everything. Some things require critical thinking, conflict resolution, self-assessment, changed behavior, new habits, spiritual counseling, repentance, and even therapy. Think about it!
Never forget how far you’ve come. Everything you have gotten through, all the times you pushed on, even when you felt you couldn’t. All the mornings you got out of bed no matter how hard it was. All the times you wanted to give up but God gave you strength for the day and made a path when you saw no way.
Michelle Obama says never let anyone make you feel as if you don’t matter. No matter what you do, someone will always talk about you. Someone will always question your actions and your judgment. Someone will always doubt you. All you can do is smile, do the best you can, and make choices you can live with. The reason I am old and wise is because God protected me when I was young and stupid. Believe me, I have made some dumb and stupid choices!
For a little humor:
I hate the moment you’re tired and sleepy but as soon as you go to bed your body says, “Just kidding.”
Stop falling out with your family and friends, stop holding grudges. Fix the issues because when they are in the ground it’s too late.
Lastly. Until you meet someone named “they,” I wouldn’t worry too much about what they said. ‘They’ have been messing with and talking about folks for decades. “They’ll” be alright. Remember: most snakes crawl on the ground, but there are some snakes that walk upright and speak English.
Have a wonderful Memorial Day weekend. BE BLESSED and safe.
