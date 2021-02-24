"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in Heaven." Matthew 5:16.
If we live for Christ, we will glow like lights, showing others what Christ is like. We hide our light by being quiet when we should speak, going along with the crowd, denying the light, letting sin dim our light, not explaining our light to others, or ignoring the needs of others. Be a beacon of truth. Don’t shut your light off from the rest of the world. You can rest assured; God’s Word is going to shine through.
He said He did not come to destroy but to fulfill. In verse 18, He lets us know that "one jot or one tittle will by no means pass from the law till all is fulfilled." Unless our righteousness exceeds the righteousness of the Scribes and Pharisees, we will by no means enter the kingdom of Heaven. Our righteousness must come from what God does in us, not what we can do by ourselves, be God-centered, not self-centered; be based on reverence for God, not approval from people, and go beyond keeping the law to living by the principles behind the law.
Some things to think about:
Jesus taught by parables which are earthly stories with a spiritual meaning. Happiness is based on conditions; joy is based on relationships. If anything costs you your peace; it is too expensive for you. If you hold grudges, your hands are not free to catch blessings. I would rather hear my pastor preach on my sins than to hear God say depart from Me, I never knew you.
In life, you will fall out with people you never thought you would. Get betrayed by people you trusted with all your heart. And get used by people you would do anything for. No matter how bad your life may seem, there are millions of other people who have it 10 times worse than you. So, thank God for all your blessings, big and small.
Remember just because you went to college, doesn’t make you smarter than anyone else. Common sense doesn’t come with a degree.
Be BLESSED!
