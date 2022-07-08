Mrs. Marcella Agnes Gentry Smith, age 90 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on July 7, 2022. She was born July 20, 1931, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Joseph Edward Gentry and the late Lonie Emory Sims Gentry.
Mrs. Smith loved caring for others and spent many years serving as an LPN with the Haralson County Nursing Home. She loved her Lord and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Highway 5. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed baking cookies and cakes for others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Johnny Hoke Smith; son, Bobby Denney; great grandson, Jonathon Berry; and siblings: Pete Gentry, William Gentry, A.J. Gentry, Mytrice Gentry, and Frances Hembree.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Kathy Burns of Roopville, Georgia; son, James Doyle Denney of Buchanan, Georgia; sister, Sarah Mae Sutton of Arkansas; grandchildren: Kim Alan (Beth) Berry, Teresa Fuller, Leonn Denney, LeAnne Rice, and Kristy McCormick; great grandchildren: Brandon Berry, Matthew Berry, Kayley Berry, Eric (Amanda) McGuire, Mandy Fincher, Kayla Weber, Daemyon Denney, Noell Denney, Kerstin Denney, Elissa Denney, Tiffany Huddleston, Lilly Rice, Ryan McCormick, Max McCormick, Hunter McCormick, Cody McCormick, and Reanna McCormick; and a number of great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Anthony Puckett and Rev. J. W. Daniel officiating. Interment will follow in the Veal Community Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Craig Huddleston, Daemyon Denney, Ricky Lepard, Max McCormick, Eric McGuire, and Harold Hembree.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday evening, July 9, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
