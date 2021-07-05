Q: I see a lot of media reports abut the importance of protecting pollinators, but I (and my children) were wondering: “Is it just bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds that pollinate?” –Kathy M.
A: What a wonderful and timely question! Beyond the obvious species that pollinate our flowers and foods, there is a legion of other organisms that pitch in and share the burden. Some are very familiar, but there are quite a few surprises out there. We’ll look at these helpers in no particular order, but I will try to confine the discussion to those that we might encounter here in the United States.
First, we’ll look at insects since they are the most common and numerous, and we’ll start with the flies. Flies? Yes, flies! There are several species of flies that mimic bees and wasps as a form of protective camouflage: they do such a good job of it, that even scientists have made faulty judgments after just a quick look. Bee flies, as they have been called, belong to the order Bombylidiiae, and are harmless to humans. Hover flies (Syrphidae sp.), or flower flies as they are also known, can be found all over our area and are readily observable. You can tell flies from bees easily enough because flies have eyes that cover most of their heads and they have short, stubby antennae. Flies also have only two wings and bees have four. The most surprising member of this group might be our old pesky friend, the mosquito.
While better known for the blood-draining habits of the females, mosquitoes feed mostly on pollen and nectar and are frequent visitors to flowers and plants. This wandering nature of theirs makes them an important vector in pollinating. (Just a quick aside: because they have two wings, they are considered part of the fly family.) Other species of flies, from carrion flies to fruit flies are also part of the pollinators network.
Let’s move on to the next insect group, the Hymenoptera (or wasps and ants to us non-scientists). Almost all species of wasps are part of the pollinator networks, but there are a couple that deserves special mention. Pollen Wasps (Masarinae) are a sub-family of the same lineage as yellow jackets and feed their larvae exclusively on nectar and pollen. They are found most frequently in desert areas and their dietary regimen makes them unique among the wasp sisterhood.
Another pollinating wasp is the Fig Wasp (Agaonidae) and as you might suspect, this species is very much connected to the life cycle of fig trees. According to the USDA and the Forestry Service, all fig trees are pollinated by these little darlings. So, no fig wasps equals no figs! Since ants are such an integral part of the web of life, it’s not too much of a stretch to include just about every ant species in a list of pollinators, even if a lot of their pollinating is by accident, rather than purposeful.
Everybody recognizes the beautiful butterflies as they flit from flower to flower and perform their assigned roles as pollination experts, but what about their cousins the moths? Since so much moth activity takes place after dark, the other members of the Lepidopterae can easily be overlooked. Lots of night-blooming plants like Datura wrightii and Evening Primrose (Oenothera caespitosa) produce a very fragrant nectar to attract the moths. The rapid wing beats of both the hovering species and those that actually land on the flowers move copious amounts of pollen to facilitate the pollinating process. Yuccas are also very dependent on a specific type of moth in order to reproduce.
We can’t ignore the beetles in this list, either. Our iconic Magnolias and the lovely Spicebush are very dependent on beetles for their life cycle. The showy white flowers on the Magnolia are thought to have evolved especially to attract beetle pollinators since the flowers arrived on the scene before the emergence of bee species. Spicebush (Lindera benzoin) is the recipient of help from the Red-bellied tiger beetle (Cincindelidia rifiventris).
We will skip over the birds in this article since most of the pollinating species are from outside the United States. Suffice it to say that our feathery friends are well-represented around the globe in the pollination game. But there exists a certain type of organism with wings that play an important role and those, of course, are bats. Both the agave plant (from which we get tequila) and the Saguaro cactus (the state plant of Arizona) are dependent on bat species for their pollination. Commercial agriculture throughout the American southwest is very dependent on both the Mexican long-tongued bat (Choeronycteris mexicana) and the lesser long-nosed bat ( Leptonycteris curasoae yerbabuen) to pollinate everything from mangos, bananas, and guava to certain palm trees and vegetable crops.
If this article piqued your interest (and we hope it did!) in alternative pollinators, you can use the internet to find even more of our helpers. Other mammals and even reptiles are part of the process and we hope you’ll take the time to find out more.
Before we leave, we’d like to remind you of an upcoming event that you and your family should find fun and helpful. Our public programming has resumed with BYOB (Backyard on a Budget) on July 31 from 9 to noon, so please pre-register at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu. If you have gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.