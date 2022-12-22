With Christmas just a few days away, many people often think of past memories associated with the special time. Throughout the world, friends and family gather in homes to exchange gifts, enjoy sumptuous meals and celebrate the birth of Christ.
But Christmas is also remembered for other historical events that are chronicled in history books. As new technology was developed history-making stories would be splashed on the front page of newspapers, aired via radio and television and announced over the Internet.
To follow are a few historic events that took place on Christmas Day:
336 AD- Christmas was first celebrated as the Romans marked the birth of Jesus Christ on this dy in what is thought to be the first Christmas celebration after Emperor Constantine I declared Christianity the preferred religion of the empire. But Eastern Christians continued to observe Jan. 6 as Christmas.
1642- Issac Newton was born
Newton went on to become heralded as one of he most influential scientist of all time. The fact that his theory originated when an apple fell from a tree on to is head, however, is debatable.
1776 - George Washington and the Continental Army cross the Delaware River
At the end of 1776, the Revolutionary War looked like it might be lost for colonial forces. A series of defeats by the British depleted morale, and many soldiers deserted the Continental Army. Desperate to strike a decisive victory, on Christmas Day General George Washington led 24,000 troops on a daring nighttime crossing of the icy Delaware River before sunrise on Christmas morning. The Continental forces launched a surprise attack on Trenton, which was held by a force of German soldiers known as Hessians.
Something not often noted is that Washington and his troops were forced back across the river the following day.
1868- Confederate Soldiers Pardoned
More than three years after the end of the American Civil War, President Andrew Johnson issued a blanket pardon to anyone who had fought for the Confederacy.
1914 - The World War I Christmas Truce is reached
The year 1914 saw the Christmas spirit manifest itself in the most unlikely of places-a World War I battlefield. Starting on the evening of December 24, scores of German, British and French troops in Belgium laid down their arms and initiated a spontaneous holiday ceasefire.
The truce was reportedly instigated by the Germans, who decorated their trenches with Christmas trees and candles and began singing carols like “Silent Night.” British troops responded with their own rendition of “The First Noel,” and the weary combatants eventually ventured into “no man’s land”—the treacherous, bombed-out space that separated the trenches—to greet one another, shake hands, and share cigarettes and whiskey
Taking advantage of the brief lull in combat, some Scottish, English and German troops even played a pick-up game of soccer on the frozen battlefield.
The truce was not sanctioned by the officers on either side, and eventually, the men were called back to their respective trenches to resume fighting. Later attempts at holiday meetings were mostly forbidden, but as the war dragged on the “Christmas Truce” would stand as a remarkable example of shared humanity and brotherhood on the battlefield.
1944- Battle of the Bulge - Gen. Patton’s Prayer
American forces of the Third Army under the command of Gen. George S. Patton were bogged down by snow, rain and frigid temperatures in Belgium's Ardennes Forest and were virtually surrounded by German troops. Patton called on his chaplain to write a prayer that would ask God to clear the skies so US planes could bomb the German lines and allow his soldiers to break out of the impending disaster.
To follow is the prayer that Chaplain John O'Neill wrote for Patton to read and authorize for distribution to the cold and rain-drenched american soldiers:
"Almighty God and most merciful Father, we humbly beseech thee, of Thy great goodness, to restrain these immoderate rains with which we have to contend. Grant us fair weather for Battle. Graciously hearken to us as soldiers who call upon Thee that armed with Thy power, we may advance from victory to victory and crush the oppression and wickedness of our enemies and establish Thy justice among men and nations. Amen."
At the urging of the chaplain, Gen. Patton authored the following message that was included:
"To each officer and soldier in the Third United States Army, I wish a Merry Christmas. I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty and skill in battle. May God's blessing rest upon each on your on this Christmas Day."
A rush order for the printing of more than 200,000 cards bearing Gen. Patton's prayer and message was made, and they were distributed to the troops on Christmas Day.
The chaplain's prayer "worked," the skies cleared, and the bombers forced the Germans to retreat.
1962- "To Kill a Mockingbird" premiers
One of the most acclaimed movies of all time, premiered on Christmas Day
1968- Christmas Message from Apollo 8
As part of NASA's 1968’s Apollo 8 lunar mission, astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and William Anders spent the night before Christmas orbiting the moon. The operation was originally planned to test the lunar module—later used in the Apollo 11 moon landing—in Earth’s orbit. But when work on the module fell behind schedule, NASA ambitiously changed the mission plan to a lunar voyage. Apollo 8 went on to result in a series of breakthroughs for manned space flight. The three astronauts became the first men to leave Earth’s gravitational pull, the first to orbit the moon, the first to view all of Earth from space and the first to see the dark side of the moon.
However, the Apollo 8 mission is perhaps best remembered today for the broadcast the three astronauts made when they entered the moon’s orbit on Christmas Eve, 1968. As viewers were shown pictures of the moon and Earth from lunar orbit, Borman, Lovell and Anders read the opening lines of the book of Genesis from the Bible. The broadcast—which ended with the famous line “Merry Christmas, and God bless all of you, all of you on the good Earth”—became one of the most watched television events in history.
Other notable events that occured on Christmas Day include:
1990- The first Web device on the first Web server, using the first Web browser, got its first hit when British software consultant Tim Berners-Lee tired out his new system for linking computers. He spent the next year flying around world, trying to convince people to link to Web browsers.
1991- Russian President Gorbachev Resigns
Mikhail Gorbachev announced his resignation on Christmas Day, and 24-hours later, the Soviet Union was officially dissolved.
LOCAL EVENTS NOTED AT CHRISTMAS
The following stories garnered headlines in the Times-Georgian on Dec. 24-25 during the last 20 years at Christmas:
2002
- City Schools Superintendent Tom Upchurch announced that projected state revenue reductions would not affect the ongoing $11.6 million SPLOST funded construction projects that included new multi-athletic and band facilities.
- Jessica Sanders, catcher on the Bowdon High girls softball was named "Player of the Year" by the Times-Georgian.
2012
- More than 1,000 stuffed animals were sent to kids in Sandy Hook, Pa. four days after the shooting massacre of 20 children and 6 teachers at the town's elementary school by a local engineering and manufacturing business.
- Also noted was an announcement by Tanner Medical Center officials that repairs on the new addition were almost completed after a fire suppression pipe burst and spewed 12,000 gallons of water throughout the floor.
- In local sports news, Riley Criswell scored 30 points for his dad/coach Tim in a 61-54 win over Greater Atlanta Christian.
2017
- The death of a Carroll County Jail inmate on March 18 was officially ruled accidental and would not be presented to a grand jury the following month.
- Several Carrollton business owners complained that a re-configuration at the intersection of Alabama and Maple Streets and Presbyterian Avenue was hurting their Christmas sales.
- Delris Woldin, newly named president of the West Metro Board of Realtors, predicted that the coming year would be a "buyer's market."
- At the CHS Christmas Tournament, the Carrollton High Lady Trojans knocked off Valdosta 69-59 behind Erial Daniels's 19 points, and the Trojans nipped Greenville 66-63 with Marcellious Lockett pouring in 28.
