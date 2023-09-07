Announcing his presence that July Sunday morning was a gray-and-white bike nestled against the edge of a cluster of day lilies the color of a late-summer sunset. Of course, that same scene played out just the day before when he kicked up some gravel from Somerset Place and coasted into our parking lot at Grace Lutheran. He’d worked up quite a lather then.
That early Sunday, though, was different. He’d gussied up a bit.
Mrs. Berti stood up from her seat close to the narthex doors and introduced him to our congregation.
“Everybody, this is Manny!”
We turned. A combination of waves, smiles, and “Hi Mannys” followed. Manny straightened up, his smile lighting up the place like the Carrollton square at Christmastime. It was the kind of smile I gave as a young ‘un when my granny would whip up her famous fried apple pies.
In short, he was all business.
See, about the day before, if I recollect the story true, Manny pedaled by on that gray-and-white bike while Mrs. Berti was collecting Hunger Walk donations on our front lawn. Seems folks leave Chick-Fil-A with a sackful of the Lord’s breakfast and feel led to drop an extra buck or two in the offering plate, so to speak.
Manny’s grandparents live a little piece up the road from the church. He’s all arms and legs, that Manny. He’s in his mid-teens and beanpole wiry. He has a curved scar that hugs his right ear. There’s a story there.
The better story, though, is that he had some spare change in his top dresser drawer. And, well, wouldn’t you know it, Manny, on that bike of his, with his arms and legs going to town, gassed it back to his grandparents’ place.
And about the time it takes to circle the drive-thru at the Almighty’s chicken joint next door, he coasted into our parking lot with his front pockets fuller than a Southern Baptist after a Sunday night potluck.
With a smile, Manny unloaded his coffers into Mrs. Berti’s collection plate for those in desperate need of a bite to eat.
Heaven bless the child who is not beholden to social media on an iPhone or video games on the Playstation, but has a giving heart to helpeth the least of these. That’s from Proverbs, I believe. New International Lutheran version.
Fast forward to Sunday last, if you will, and as I strolled down the front walk at Grace, there was a familiar gray-and-white bike at the foot of those day lilies. Hand to God.
I walked into our sanctuary and was greeted by that smile as I entered the narthex. Manny’s smile. A smile that’ll light your fire, even if your wood is wet.
“Hey buddy,” I said, as I gave him a friendly pat on his shoulder.
“Hi,” he replied, turning — smiling, of course — just as I plopped down like a sack of potatoes in my back pew. Manny got up, strolled back to where I was, and settled to my immediate left.
“You’re sitting back here by yourself,” Manny observed, looking at me and waiting for my response. A look of concern replaced his typical bright smile.
“Yep. I’m a back-pew Lutheran, buddy. I just like to take in all of the voices and beauty of our sanctuary from here, you know?”
“Can I sit back here with you?” Manny inquired, his voice low and pleasant.
“Absolutely. I always need some company.”
“We can pray for my grandparents. I like praying for them,” confessed the beaming young man.
From the mouths of babes.
“Oh, by all means. I’d be honored to do that with you.” I returned his smile.
And so, for the next hour, we shared a worship bulletin, hymnal, prayers — specifically for his grandparents — and communion. Oh, and don’t you fret none, I made sure he washed his unleavened bread down with a swig of Welch’s best.
Anyway, you may wonder why I am telling you this story. Heck, you may already know by now.
You see, last Sunday morning, my young friend, Manny, became the hands and feet of Christ to an old reprobate like me. And when Manny bid me goodbye after the benediction, you could have sworn somebody had chopped a mess of Green Giant white onions within an arm’s length of our pew.
And speaking of our pew, sometimes the good news can wash over a fella better from the back pew better than any other spot in the whole place. Take it from me.
Better yet, take it from Manny. I’m having a spell with a mess of onions.
Jameson Biddle is a proud girl dad, loving husband, literature teacher, storyteller, back-pew Lutheran, and connoisseur of fine books, coffee, and spirits. If you feel led, drop him a line or two at j.b.h.biddle@gmail.com
